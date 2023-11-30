DEHN compact data and signal surge protection devices from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added BLITZDUCTORconnect yellow/line compact data and signal surge protectors to their growing lineup of surge protective devices. These surge protectors feature a modular, compact design for system protection in industrial environments, information technology signal interfaces, and automation or measuring and control systems.

The integrated LifeCheck monitoring function helps ensure the arrester can protect equipment from lightning strikes and surges. Several protection module types are available to configure a system, including units that protect low-voltage, analog, and communication circuits. A status monitoring kit uses an optical signal to monitor all of the protection modules in a system and open an N.C. monitoring contact if any of the modules have reached end of life.

These Type 1 universal lightning current and surge arresters offer a slim stackable slice-type design, a high discharge capacity, a low voltage protection level, and are also capable of protecting terminal equipment.

The BLITZDUCTORconnect compact data and signal surge protectors are UL-listed, RoHS-compliant, CSA-approved, and CE-marked.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/spd