Discover NORD’s innovative and reliable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO 2023

PACK EXPO is one of the most extensive packaging and processing shows in North America with over 44,000 attendees and 2,200 exhibitors. NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, a worldwide solution provider, is one of the exhibitors at this year’s convention taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada September 11-13, 2023. NORD’s drive solutions focus on reliability, flexibility, and high efficiency for a wide range of packaging applications.

NORD’s specialized solutions on display at South Upper Hall Booth 7863 include:

IE5+ Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

IE5+ Synchronous Motors offer one on the highest efficiencies currently available and feature a hygienic, smooth surface design (TENV) as well as a ventilated version for maximum heat dissipation (TEFC). They enable reliable movement of even the heaviest loads found in end-of-the-line packaging systems thanks to their constant torque and high overload capacity. With their compact, modular design, maintenance and replacements are made quick and easy, significantly reducing system downtimes.

DuoDrive Integrated Gear Unit and Motor

NORD’s DuoDrive Integrated Gear Unit and Motor is a modern design concept that integrates a single-stage helical gear unit with an ultra-high efficiency IE5+ motor in one compact housing. This combination results in an extremely high system efficiency of up to 92% — enabling a significant reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to other drive systems. Thanks to its simple Plug-&-Play commissioning, high power density, and quiet operation, DuoDrive is well-suited for packaging systems. The drive is also available for use in hygienic, wash down applications due to its smooth surface design as well as optional IP69K protection and NORD’s state-of-the-art nsd tupH Sealed Surface Conversion System.

NORDAC ON/ON+ Variable Frequency Drives

NORDAC ON/ON+ Variable Frequency Drives were developed for the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology. The NORDAC ON is compatible with IE3 motors while the NORDAC ON+ is made for use with IE5+ synchronous motors. These VFDs feature an integrated industrial Ethernet interface configurable for each parameter, full Plug-&-Play capabilities for quick installation and maintenance, and wall-mount or motor-mounted options. Their integrated PLC functionality, POSICON positioning, and encoder interface offer intelligent, precise control of packaging systems.

NORDAC PRO SK 500P Variable Frequency Drives

NORDAC PRO SK 500P Variable Frequency Drives are a control cabinet solution with scalable functionality for easy adaptation to a wide range of applications. They include an integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface for efficient connection to Ethernet-based control systems, high precision regulation and large overload capabilities for synchronous and asynchronous motors, functional safety options including STO and SS1. Along with a Bluetooth interface and a USB interface for voltage-free parameterization options, an SD memory card is also available to store parameters, firmware, and operating data for easy transfer of information in IIoT environments. NORDAC PRO SK 500P VFDs are available in 5 frame sizes for ultimate flexibility.

LogiDrive complete drive solution

LogiDrive is a complete drive solution that reduces planning and commissioning efforts through a cost-effective, standardized design. The modular system includes either a 2-stage helical bevel gear unit or DuoDrive integrated gear motor unit, an IE3/IE4/IE5+ high-efficiency electric motor, a decentralized variable frequency drive, incremental encoder, additional connectors, and cables. As a complete package, LogiDrive provides flexibility, increased energy efficiencies maintained even at partial load and low speeds, and reduced system variants for an improved Return on Investment (ROI).

Condition monitoring for predictive maintenance

Condition Monitoring continuously or periodically records operating and status data to optimize the operational safety and efficiency of drive systems. Important information can then be derived from analysis of the recorded data to proactively maintain systems through status-based maintenance rather than time-based maintenance. This solution also helps avoid unplanned downtimes, reduce service and material costs, extend the service life of components, and increase the efficiency of the entire plant.

nsd tupH Sealed Surface Conversion System

For primary packaging systems that require a hygienic solution, NORD offers their innovative nsd tupH Sealed Surface Conversion System. This treatment not only provides a smooth, sealed surface that is easy to clean, but also offers a high level of resistance to corrosion, acids, alkalis, chemical cleaning agents, and potential contamination. Unlike paint that is superficially applied to drives and is prone to flaking or blistering in heavy wash-down environments, nsd tupH permanently penetrates aluminum alloy housings to chemically alter the metal into a surface that is 7x stronger than the original. In additional to the surface treatment, NORD units featuring nsd tupH also include stainless steel shafts, hardware, and special sealing rings to further protect against unwanted moisture and debris.

See these products and other packaging industry solutions by visiting NORD Booth 7863 in the South Upper Hall at PACK EXPO.