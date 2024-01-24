Emerson executive elected to lead Valve Manufacturer Association of America Board

Emerson announces that the Valve Manufacturers Association of America (VMA) has elected Andy Duffy as chairperson of its board of directors for 2023-24. In his new role, Duffy will help ensure the organization provides the most value to its members and advances the valve industry at large.

Duffy, vice president of sales at Emerson´s discrete automation business, has served on the VMA board for four years, most recently as the association´s 2022-23 vice chair and treasurer. As a member, he has helped the board create a strong strategic vision and advocate for issues such as regulations. Through its government affairs program, the association created critical position papers on Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) regulations that were presented to government offices over joint visits to Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to serve my colleagues in the Valves Manufactures Association of America as chairman of the board,” said Duffy. “The association has been an important part of my life for over 20 years and is an invaluable resource for the valve industry. As the industry has changed so has our association and it is in a better position than ever to serve the wider range of organizations throughout the country.”

“We at Emerson are delighted to congratulate Andy Duffy on his new role on the VMA executive board,” said Nick Buccheri, president of Emerson´s discrete automation business in the Americas. “As part of the Emerson family for nearly 40 years, Andy has been a tireless advocate for the valve industry and the professionals in it. The VMA and the greater industry will benefit from his exceptional leadership.”

Founded in 1938, the VMA is the only North American trade association that represents the interests of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of valves, actuators, and controls. As a longtime VMA member, Emerson has contributed technology and expertise to key association initiatives and Emerson team members have served in various committees dedicated to the industry´s success.

www.emerson.com/en-us/news/2024/01-emerson-executive-elected-to-lead-vma-board