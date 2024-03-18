Emerson’s new acoustic particle monitor minimizes erosion risk

Emerson has announced the release of the Rosemount SAM42 Acoustic Particle Monitor for measuring the amount of entrained sand in the output from oil and gas wells. The monitor can detect extremely low concentrations of entrained sand in challenging conditions with a high level of measurement repeatability and sensitivity. Accurate real-time data helps minimize erosion risk, allowing producers to maximize throughput without compromising asset safety. An all-in-one design features onboard data processing, explosion-proof protection, and simple installation with no pipe penetration needed.

The output from oil and gas wells often contains varying amounts of entrained sand that can pose a serious erosion risk and lead to equipment damage, loss of containment, environmental risk, costly repairs, curtailed production, and reduced profits. Effective sand management depends on knowing the amount of entrained sand flowing through the topside piping infrastructure in real-time.

Many facilities rely on “grab-samples” to characterize and quantify the entrained sand, which only measures the entrained sand for that one moment in time. This method is ineffective as sand production can fluctuate significantly, posing safety risks to personnel and equipment through delayed decision-making. Failure to act quickly exposes assets to excessive erosion, increasing maintenance expenses and the risk of unexpected shutdowns.

The Rosemount SAM42 Acoustic Particle Monitor addresses these issues by sending critical data instantly to staff onsite and to asset management systems via a Modbus® RTU RS485 digital wired connection, where it is used to adjust production flows as needed. A compact and non-intrusive design makes the device easy to install without pipe modifications, simplifying field deployment and reducing maintenance costs.

The Rosemount SAM42 is available in two versions that are designed to accommodate pipe surface temperatures between -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius) and 554 F (290 C), making it suitable for oil and gas applications and geothermal energy production. It can be mounted on pipes with diameters between 2-48 inches and is rated for use in hazardous areas with Ex d (Flameproof) approvals, including ATEX, IECEx, USA, and Canada; and Ex i (Intrinsic Safety) approvals, including ATEX, IECEx.

