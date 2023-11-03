Exair’s 1/8 NPT HollowStream cone liquid nozzle is latest addition to line

EXAIR’s new 1/8 NPT HollowStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle is the latest addition to EXAIR’s line of Liquid Atomizing Nozzles. Providing a hollow cone spray pattern, the HollowStream features a tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry.

With HollowStream nozzles, the liquid is supplied into the body of the nozzle creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the spray pattern when the machined nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle. The open, right-angle design is compact and serves well in applications involving liquids that are thicker, or containing particulate up to 250 PSI.

Stainless-steel construction of liquid atomizing nozzles adds to their durability and corrosion resistance. HollowStream nozzles are CE compliant and available in a variety of flow rates. They complement EXAIR’s large line of 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 NPT Air Atomizing and No Drip Air Atomizing Spray nozzles. Models come with our 5-year Built to Last Warranty. Price starts at $ 83.00. exair.co/58-hollow18