EXAIR’s Gen4 Ion Air Guns are CE compliant and UL certified

EXAIR’s Gen4 Ion Air Gun removes static electricity, contaminants, and dust from parts before labeling, assembly, packaging, painting, or finishing. This engineered product has undergone independent laboratory tests to certify it meets the rigorous safety, health, and environmental standards of the USA, European Union, and Canada that are required to attain the CE and UL marks. It is also RoHS compliant. The new design features include a metal armored high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts, a replaceable emitter point, integrated ground connection, and electromagnetic shielding. The shockless Ion Air Gun neutralizes static electricity and cleans at distances up to 15 ft (4.6 m).

The Gen4 Ion Air Gun incorporates a high-velocity air jet that uses a small amount of compressed air to entrain 80% of the total output airflow from the surrounding room air. An electrically energized emitter at the discharge end fills the entire airstream with positive and negative ions capable of neutralizing high static charges in a fraction of a second. An optional regulator allows infinite adjustment of the air volume and velocity. A comfortable grip and hand position allows hours of continuous use without fatigue.

The Ion Air Gun is quiet, and lightweight and features a hanger hook for easy storage. The 10-ft shielded power cable is flexible and designed for rugged use. A new selectable voltage power supply has been designed to operate the Ion Air Gun. Applications include cleaning molded parts, pre-paint dust removal, furniture finishing, and package cleaning before labeling or printing.