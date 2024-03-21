EXAIR.com offers new interactive digital catalog

EXAIR’s catalog offers readers a source of innovative solutions for common industrial problems like conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating, and static buildup. To make this useful resource more readily available, EXAIR.com has now launched a fully digital and interactive version of Catalog 35 for easy browsing and added accessibility. Customers will now be able to view, download, print, and save either the full catalog, or specific pages and sections.

The new digital catalog offers a great number of easy-to-use tools to make finding a specific product easier than ever before. Users can quickly navigate to any product or section by clicking the tabs in the table of contents, searching the product name or model number. Readers will be taken directly to the page of their choice where they can scan specifications, models, applications, and more. All catalog products offer clickable links that navigate the customer directly to EXAIR.com where they can gather more info on their solution or make a purchase. In addition, the digital catalog offers the ability to download PDF versions of any page, the ability to add personal notes on products they may be interested in, as well as clickable videos to be watched directly from the page.

EXAIR products are designed to conserve compressed air and increase personnel safety in the process. Detailed technical explanations, performance data, application photos, and dimensional drawings are provided for each product to paint a full picture of what each solution offers. This adds to a long list of digital assets EXAIR makes readily available to customers, like Augmented Reality, 3D models, case studies, and more.

