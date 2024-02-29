Anti-static ion air cannon is CE, UL, and RoHS certified

EXAIR’s Gen4 Ion Air Cannon eliminates static electricity and cleans at distances up to 15 ft, with no moving parts. It is suitable for bench-tops, machine mounting, and those “hard to reach” spaces that require a concentrated flow of static eliminating ions. This engineered product has undergone independent laboratory tests to certify it meets the rigorous safety, health, and environmental standards of the U.S., European Union, and Canada that are required to attain the CE and UL marks. It is also RoHS compliant. New design features include a metal armored high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts, a replaceable emitter point, integrated ground connection, and electromagnetic shielding.

The Ion Air Cannon incorporates EXAIR’s patented Super Air Amplifier that minimizes compressed air use by inducing surrounding airflow at a ratio of 22:1. The unique amplified airflow carries the ions to the target, making it possible for the Ion Air Cannon to eliminate static charges in less than a half second. Air volume and velocity are infinitely controllable from a “breeze” to a “blast”.

The Ion Air Cannon comes complete with a sturdy stand that incorporates a swivel adjustment for directing the airflow. A new selectable voltage power supply has been designed to operate the Ion Air Cannon. Visit EXAIR.com to see the entire static elimination product line.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on all their Static Eliminators. Learn more at exair.co/58-sepromo.