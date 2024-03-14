GC Valves general purpose solenoid valves and valve banks

AutomationDirect has added GC Valves solenoid process valves to expand their general-purpose valve selection. These valves are simple 2-way or 3-way electrically controlled valves that control fluid flow through a pipe or other process. Supported fluids include compressed air, inert gases, coolant, and water.

Several styles support a range of applications, including zero differential, high-performance, piloted diaphragm, and direct-acting valves. They are available in port sizes from 1/8 to 2-in.; in coil voltages of 24 VAC, 120 VAC, or 24 VDC (12 VDC replacement coil available for select models); in body materials of nylon, stainless steel, and brass; and come in normally open or normally closed styles.

Also available are manifold valves that feature a brass or stainless steel manifold, in a 2-, 3-, or 4-station design. A wide selection of rebuild kits and several replacement solenoid coils are also offered.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/valves