New Emerson high-flow solenoid valve

Emerson has introduced the new ASCOTM Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio compared to similar valves. The Series 327C design features a balanced poppet construction that permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.

Facilities like these can have hundreds, even thousands, of valves installed throughout their processes and systems. Even one malfunctioning valve can disrupt critical gas and fluid flows, impacting process quality and forcing unscheduled downtime and extra maintenance.

The ASCO Series 327C incorporates features that combine reliability and durability to increase operational efficiency and improve process certainty. The valve features a unique, two-layer dynamic seal technology that provides low friction and excellent stiction resistance, helping ensure reliable valve operation in environments with temperatures ranging from –60 to 90° Celsius. In addition, the valve is SIL (Safety Integrity Level) 3 Capable, demonstrating a high level of performance integrity and a very low risk of failure over the valve’s projected lifecycle.

“Facilities such as power plants and refineries have demanding, high-flow gas and fluid delivery processes and need valves that are efficient, reliable, and easy to maintain across thousands of hours of operation,” said Anne Sophie Kedad, director of marketing with Emerson’s discrete automation group. “The ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve provides the reliable performance these facilities require, helping improve operational efficiency by minimizing unnecessary maintenance trips and extending the intervals between proof tests.”

The ASCO Series 327C valve can help streamline supply chains and simplify specification complexities for global industrial users by providing a single, globally approved solution for high-flow solenoid valve applications. The valve also offers a unique electrical test connection to minimize field commissioning time and prevent moisture ingress in storage.

Emerson

