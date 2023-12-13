Metal Work Regtronic Pneumatic Transducers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Metal Work Regtronic series electro-pneumatic transducers that use two internal solenoid valves to convert an electronic signal from a PLC or other controller to a regulated precision linear pneumatic output pressure. This dual solenoid design eliminates continuous supply air consumption, reducing operational costs.

Regtronic transducers feature a maximum output pressure range of up to 145 psig that can be controlled with 4-20 mA, 0-5 V, or 0-10 V input signals, as well as with RS232 communication or the integral keypad. Models are available with low flow and exhaust capacity for controlling small-volume pneumatic loads without overshoot, and high flow and exhaust capacity for fast response times with large-volume pneumatic loads.

A 0-10 VDC or 4-20 mA output signal (model dependent) representative of the output pressure, two digital output switches that can be set as alarm points, and an integral digital display that eliminates the need for external pressure gauges are also included.

The new Metal Work Regtronic transducers have an IP65 environmental protection rating and can be easily panel-mounted using the optional mounting bracket accessories.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/pneumatic-transducer