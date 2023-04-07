General Motors names Schaeffler a 2022 Supplier of the Year

General Motors recognized Schaeffler as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM recently celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies, and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the third time Schaeffler has received the award.

“As one of the world’s leading suppliers, Schaeffler works tirelessly to provide our customers with excellence,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO, Schaeffler. “We are honored to again be recognized by GM for our dedication to excellence and applaud our team’s effort to achieve this notable recognition.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for our GM account team, all of whom have worked extremely hard to achieve this prestigious award,” said Jon Jameson, senior vice president, and GM Global Key account manager, Schaeffler. “Everyone was aligned behind the single goal of meeting and exceeding GM’s supplier criteria. The hard work over the past year paid off, with GM acknowledging our efforts and recognizing Schaeffler in the top 0.5% of GM suppliers. I’m delighted with our accomplishment and so proud of the teamwork and effort.”

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM Vice President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful, and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care, and Aftersales and Logistics.