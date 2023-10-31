HDMI connectors now available in Type A receptacle versions

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the addition of HDMI connectors to its connectors product portfolio. Available in Type A receptacle versions, CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors all conform to the HDMI 2.0 standard. The models offer surface mount, mid-mount SMT, or through-hole mounting styles with horizontal or vertical orientations, giving engineers several options for their audio/video design needs.

These HDMI connectors feature voltage ratings of 40 Vdc, current ratings of 0.5 A, and mating cycle ratings of up to 10,000 cycles. The HDMI models further carry operating temperature ranges from -40 up to 100°C, UL94V-0 flammability ratings, and reflow solder compatibility.

CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors are available immediately with prices starting at $1.04 per unit of 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.