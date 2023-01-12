Heilind Electronics now stocks Molex OneBlade 1.00 mm Wire-to-Board Connector System

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is stocking and shipping Molex’s OneBlade 1.00 hmm Wire-to-Board Connector System.

OneBlade connector’s single housing can be used interchangeably as a vertical or right-angle header consisting of only three components, which mitigates the risk of material shortages. This also means less production tooling is required; the innovative design allows Molex to invest in additional capacity when needed to support customers’ demands in a timely manner.

The connectors also feature a housing designed for vacuum pick and place, removing the need for cover tape, and increasing production efficiency.

OneBlade Wire-to-Board Connector System’s dual-contact design offers secure electrical contact and reliability for disruption-free operations. These products are suitable in consumer, home appliance, and data center applications.

