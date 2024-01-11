Helukabel TRAYCONTRO 600 flexible control cable from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the versatile and highly flexible Helukabel TRAYCONTROL 600V control cable that is ideal for industrial control, power, and instrumentation applications. The individual bare copper conductors are stranded for flexibility and are covered with a black PVC/nylon insulation with white numbering for easy identification. A green with yellow stripe ground conductor is also included with cables containing more than two conductors.

The special PVC outer jacket is free from cadmium, silicone, and substances harmful to the wetting properties of lacquers and paints, making these cables a great choice for painting, plating, and coating applications as well.

In addition, these cables are also rated for dry, humid, damp, outdoor, and direct burial installations. They have been thoroughly tested by ECOLAB for resistance to sunlight, oil (Oil Res I/II), chemicals, and for use with cleaning and disinfecting agents.

The TC-ER, PLTC-ER, and ITC-ER ratings allow these cables to be used in fixed tray applications and exposed runs. TRAYCONTROL cables are available in 20 AWG to 4 AWG sizes with up to 41 conductors including a ground.

The new Helukabel TRAYCONTROL cable is cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 20-ft minimum.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/bulk-wire-cable