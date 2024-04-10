New JOKARI cable/wire dismantling and stripping tools from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new JOKARI cable/wire stripping and dismantling tools designed for the easy removal of cable jackets and wire insulation. These ergonomic tools are available for various AWG sizes and in automatic, heavy-duty, multi-purpose, and precision models.

JOKARI self-adjusting stripping pliers provide ease of use, durability, an ergonomic design, and support round cable, flat cable, and sensor/actuator cable stripping. Constructed with fiberglass-reinforced polyamide bodies (some models include TPE components), these automatic stripping tools provide non-slip grips and tempered steel blades.

JOKARI hand-held cable dismantling tools provide quick and easy removal of round cable jackets and include precision/multi-purpose models that can perform data and communications cable dismantling and wire stripping with one tool. Supporting various cable and wire sizes, these dismantlers feature a polyamide body construction (ergonomic models include TPE components), with titan-nitride-coated tempered steel blades.

A convenient hook blade kit with five cable bracket sizes and a storage case is also available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/wire-strip-crimp-tool