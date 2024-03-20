TOPFLEX 600V VFD cable form AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the Helukabel TOPFLEX 600V VFD cable designed to handle the power needs of VFDs and limit the effects of electromagnetic interference, helping to prevent costly machine downtime. This cable is available in 16 AWG to 2 AWG sizes with individual class K flexible stranded tinned copper conductors covered with cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) insulation.

The special PVC outer jacket is free from cadmium, silicone, and substances harmful to the wetting properties of lacquers and paints, making these cables ideal for painting, plating, and coating applications.

In addition, these cables are rated for tray and direct burial use and are highly resistant to sunlight, oil (Oil Res I/II), and chemicals. TOPFLEX 600 VFD cables have also been thoroughly tested and certified by ECOLAB for use with cleaning and disinfecting agents used in Food and Beverage applications.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/vfd-cable