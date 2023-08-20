Hermetically sealed RF connectors serve mil/aero communications

Pasternack has announced a new series of hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters designed to meet the stringent requirements of military and defense applications.

The hermetically sealed terminal connectors and bulkhead-mount adapters in the series are developed with a variety of BNC, Type N, TNC, SMA, 2.92 mm, and 2.4 mm options. This provides users with a vast range of options tailored to various specifications and needs.

Adhering to the rigorous MIL-STD-348B connector interfaces, this product line confirms its commitment to delivering top-tier performance and reliability.

In addition to their versatility, these connectors and adapters exhibit remarkable resilience across a wide temperature spectrum, highlighting their suitability for even the most challenging environments.

Furthermore, they exhibit remarkable leak rates of 1×10-6 and 1×10-8 helium per second, epitomizing Pasternack’s dedication to crafting products with a strong focus on quality.

Pasternack’s hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping.