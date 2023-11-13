HMS Networks Partners with Minitab to Empower Faster Data-Driven Decisions

HMS Networks, a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology, announced its technology partnership with Minitab LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and process improvement.

For more than 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations spot trends, solve problems, and discover valuable insights in their data with its comprehensive, easy-to-use, and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. HMS Networks has developed a feature that allows any data captured by the Ewon Flexy to be easily imported into a Minitab solution for advanced automated analysis.

The new partnership will provide HMS customers with the ability to turn rapidly captured data into actionable information, utilizing advanced analytics with reduced deployment timelines, proven compatibility, in a secure Azure environment. The partnership will also leverage market-leading training and support from Minitab and HMS to ensure that organizations can maximize the value of their deployed solution.

Minitab has had a rich history of delivering customized, industry-leading technical support to its customers. HMS is no different, making the two companies even better together.

“Almost all companies recognize that data is crucial for success, yet still 97% of them are challenged with using that data effectively,” said Paul Engle, Director of Global Partnerships at Minitab. “The Partnership between Minitab and HMS provides a proven collaboration to unlock the collection and analysis of a company’s process data to reveal actionable insights into process improvement and risk mitigation, with greatly reduced deployment timelines and challenges.”

Tom McKinney, Director Engineering Services and Partnerships at HMS Networks, said: “One key roadblock to statistical analysis is data collection. In many cases, the parameters being collected are already leveraged by the automated production system. The Ewon Flexy remote data gateway can be configured to pull tag data from any PLC or HMI through a simple web page interface. This is how this partnership creates great value to our customers.”

