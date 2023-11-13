icotek Introduces New Bulkhead

The bulkhead range from icotek is being expanded to include a new product variant in two versions. With the new bulkhead, cables can be routed at 90° over a very large bending radius.

The new KEL-FW B is ideally suited for cables with plugs (max. ø 35 mm), rigid cables with larger diameters can also be easily inserted. Smaller cables that require a large minimum bending radius, as well as fiber optic cables, are also a typical application.

The installation is extremely simple: The KEL-FW B is fixed using the two rear drill holes on the housing in advance and then fitted with the desired cable grommets. The cover is then folded down, locked, and screwed to the housing through the two front drill holes. The cover of the new KEL-FW B bulkhead is firmly connected to the mounting housing by a hinge and is therefore unattachable. The system is very easy and quick to assemble. The versatility of the new KEL-FW B has been increased many times over by its ability to combine it with the IMAS™-CONNECT series from icotek.

With its integrated seal, the bulkhead achieves protection class IP65, has a high stability, and is vibration-proof. The strain relief is carried out in accordance with DIN EN 62444. Thanks to the use of polyamide as a material and a fire class of UL94-V0, the KEL-FW B is self-extinguishing. It is also silicone and halogen-free. The KEL-FW B is available in two versions and can be equipped with the KT grommet system from icotek.

In addition to its new bulkheads, icotek has included suitable punches for the cut-out size of the KEL-FW B in its product portfolio.

icotek

www.icotek.com