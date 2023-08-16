igus wins the 2023 German Brand Award

Campaign for the iguverse VR platform receives an award for exemplary brand management

igus, the global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers’ machines, announced it received the renowned German Brand Award in 2023 for communication relating to the iguverse VR platform – in two categories.

Social media channels, landing pages, newsletters, mailings, press work, and, to top it all off, a huge tradeshow stand at the 2023 Hannover Messe: this year, igus went full throttle on all channels with content and dialogue to present the iguverse to hundreds of thousands of customers from industry. igus plans a future in which customers, salespeople, and engineers worldwide use virtual-reality headsets to congregate as avatars and implement entire engineering projects – in a faster, more secure, and more economical way than is possible in physical reality. This effort has now been recognized.

In 2023, igus won the German Brand Award, which the German Brand Institute presents annually, in two categories: “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Communication – Digital Campaign” and “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Experience of the Year.”

“This award is one of the most important German prizes for exemplary brand management and extraordinary marketing projects,” says Marco Thull, Senior Marketing Activist at igus. “We are proud to be among the winners in two categories in 2023.”

Recognition of excellent brand work

The award ceremony was held in the Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

“The German Brand Award makes brand success visible in a unique way,” says Lutz Dietzold, CEO of the German Design Council, established as a foundation in 1953 on the initiative of the German Bundestag.

Along with GMK Markenberatung, it is one of the two founders of the German Brand Institute and a contributor to the German Design Awards.

“If you manage to stand out in a highly competitive market, you have a clear advantage. The German Brand Award is a recognition of superb brand work”, continued Dietzold.

Hannover Messe 2023 as a campaign highlight

One of the iguverse campaign’s highlights was the digital trade show stand at the 2023 Hannover Messe. Visitors put on virtual-reality headsets and marveled at what is possible in the igus industrial metaverse. They moved as avatars on the virtual twin of a huge oil platform and observed the e-loop energy chain system at work seemingly up close.

“Companies that would like to gain experience with the igus industrial metaverse are invited to join the iguverse as beta testers,” added Thull.

More information about the igus iguverse is available at: www.igus.com/info/iguverse