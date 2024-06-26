IIoT Sensors and Systems with IO-LINK

IO-Link is an internationally standardized, crossvendor IO technology that enables bidirectional communication to the sensor/actuator level. The fieldbus-independent, open standard can be integrated into any system landscape using standard unshielded cables and point-to-point connectivity. Bidirectional communication enables comprehensive diagnostics and interference-free data transfer.

Pepperl+Fuchs’ IO-Link portfolio covers a wide range of sensor technologies, including photoelectric sensors, ultrasonic sensors, inductive proximity sensors, positioning systems, and RFID. In addition to IO-Link sensors, I/O hubs with IO-Link communication offer an economical path for integrating standard digital sensors with IO-Link systems. The complete solution is rounded off by IO-Link masters for bringing field-level IO-Link communication to the PLC and enterprise levels.

Download the eBook from Pepperl+Fuchs to learn more…



