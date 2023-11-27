Impacts of 3D IC On The Future

Developers of high-end semiconductor products that face manufacturing limitations with respect to die sizes are investing in 3D stacked die technology. These advanced designs already push current design-for-test (DFT) solutions to the limits: tool run time, on-chip area demand, test pattern count, and test time.
The next major step for improving system-in-package technology is 3D die stacking and packaging. While there are multiple methods of 3D die stacking, they share the common goals of using smaller, high-yield dies that are vertically stacked. This strategy can alleviate many of the test challenges for large 2D or 2.5D devices.
Download the eBook from Siemens to learn more.
Filed Under: Tech Tips