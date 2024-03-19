Johnson brings wealth of experience to new position

Recently, WAGO named Paul Johnson the new Industry Manager for Railroads and Transportation. After serving time in the military, Johnson spent 23 years with Norfolk Southern Railway where he eventually became Controls System Engineer overseeing the installation and upgrades to the yard as well as new Process Control Systems.

Paul comes to WAGO having spent the last three years as VP of Operations for Trainyard Tech, a WAGO partner for many years. Johnson is relying on his knowledge of the rail and transportation industry to help move WAGO forward in the industry. “I have had the unique opportunity to see how this industry solves problems and overcomes challenges,” he said, “and I am excited to promote a product I have enjoyed using since 2005.”

