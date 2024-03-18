Koford Engineering now offers 36-mm high-performance motor

Koford Engineering LLC has introduced a 36 mm diameter x 43.6 mm long, high power density four pole slotless hall sensor brushlessmotor. The motor produces an output of 260 watts at 6,753 rpm, weighs 198 g, and has a peak efficiency of 87%. Typical applications include surgical power tools or aerospace applications. The motor can withstand steam autoclave in a sealed housing or using an autoclave bag. The motor has a hardened stainless steel shaft and TFE lead wires. Modifications such as flats on the shaft or special shaft lengths are possible. Optical encoders and gearboxes are offered. Matching high-efficiency drives are available.

Koford Engineering LLC

www.koford.com