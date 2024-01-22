Koford Engineering’s 36 mm high-performance motor offers versatility for high end applications

Koford Engineering has introduced a new 36-mm diameter x 43.6-mm long, high power density four pole slotless hall sensor brushless motor. The motor produces an output of 301 watts at 13,300 rpm. weighs only 198 g, and has a peak efficiency of 88%. Typical applications include surgical power tools or aerospace applications. The motor can withstand steam autoclave in a sealed housing or by using an autoclave bag. The motor has a hardened stainless-steel shaft and TFE lead wires. Modifications such as flats on the shaft or special shaft lengths are possible. Matching high efficiency drives are available. For more information, visit www.koford.com.
