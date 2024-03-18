Koford Engineering’s introduces 42 mm cog-free high-power motor

Koford Engineering introduces a 42 mm diameter x 65 mm long, high power density two pole slotless hall sensor brushless motor. Itfeatures a cog-free non saturating design with linear behavior and sine back EMF suitable for precision motion. The motor produces an output of 569 watts at 16,278 rpm and weighs only 425 g and has a peak efficiency of 89. Typical applications include aerospace actuators, industrial equipment, and specialty power tools. The motor has a hardened stainless-steel shaft and TFE lead wires. Options such as optical encoders or planetary gearboxes are offered. Modifications such as hollow shafts, flats on the shaft, or special shaft lengths are possible. Matching high-efficiency drives are available.

Koford Engineering

www.koford.com

