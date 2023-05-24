LAN connector handles Cat6A PoE Type 4

Platinum Tools announced the launch of the new Cat6A PoE Type 4 Connector (p/n 106260).

Additional specifications and features include: Cat6A certified for Patch and Permanent Link; Unshielded twisted pair; IDC Terminal style contacts for a wide range of conductor sizes; Cable tie is included for securing the cable jacket; UL 94V0-rated housing; Phosphor bronze contacts with 60u” nickel coating and 50u” gold plating; Operating temp -10 C – 60 C;

Now shipping, the connector has an MSRP of $17.85.