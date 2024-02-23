Stainless-steel AX and KX enclosures for enhanced industrial functionality

Rittal, a global leader in enclosure systems, introduces stainless-steel versions for the AX and KX ranges, seamlessly blending functionality with refined design. Offering unparalleled durability, and resilience against chemicals, saltwater, and extreme humidity, these enclosures significantly expand the versatility of the Rittal system.

In response to specialized applications demanding robust materials, the AX and KX stainless-steel enclosures feature a patented system of enclosure locators. This allows seamless integration into configurations and refits, replicating the 25 mm system pitch pattern from the VX25 large enclosure system, ensuring efficient installations without drilling.

The stainless-steel portfolio simplifies installation, providing ease for mounting system components and accessories. Door-operated switches, cable conduits, and enclosure lights can be effortlessly installed on rails, ensuring a swift and secure setup. The predefined space between the rails also allows the use of system accessories from the VX25 enclosure system, enhancing compatibility.

Additionally, the AX and KX stainless-steel enclosures are digitally optimized for panel building and switchgear manufacturing processes. Compatible with Eplan, the enclosures facilitate mechatronic planning and design, ensuring seamless configuration with corresponding installed equipment. The digital automation twin created from the Eplan project streamlines automatic processing for cut-outs with Perforex LC 3D laser centers. The RiPanel tool further simplifies the configuration and ordering of enclosures and accessories.

Rittal, committed to sustainability and innovation, remains a global leader in enclosure solutions, focusing on efficiency, productivity, and environmental responsibility.

Quote from Andre Bousette, President of Rittal Limited:

“The introduction of stainless-steel AX and KX enclosures marks a significant leap in industrial enclosure technology, addressing the intricate technical requirements of industries demanding robust and resilient solutions.”

Rittal

www.rittal.com