Modular blocks with tool-free installation simplify in-field operation

Omni Pro Electronics has announced the EBY Electro new EB4862 Series of Easy-Wiring “Screwless” Terminal Blocks . These modular push-button terminal blocks are ergonomically designed, come in 30 positions, and can be color-coded to prevent improper wiring. The blocks are designed with a finger-friendly lever that requires a fraction of the force of other ‘push-button’ terminal blocks.

The modular design allows for customizable color coding of the sections to match your wire color. These terminal blocks also feature a Push-To-Connect system that allows the solid wire to be inserted without the need to depress the lever or stranded wires to be inserted using the lever. The lever is easy to depress and both designs feature a low wire insertion force.

The wire entry is at a 37° angle. With the wire entry and lever on the same 45° plane, it allows a clear view of the wire entry and lever. The wide electrical and mechanical range of .300in (7.62mm) centerline also aids in rapid field wiring. They are designed for durability, housed in a UL 94V-0 Polyamide PA66 Insulator Body Material and contact block material made of brass with tin plating. Its wire retention spring is made of stainless steel.

Features & benefits include: Finger-friendly lever needs only a fraction of the force; Insert solid AWG without depressing lever; Low wire insertion force; -40°C to 119°C Operating Temperature; Voltage Rating: 300 VAC; Current Rating: 8 Amps; Wire Range Min / Max: 14-22AWG;

Applications include: irrigation Controls; Wi-Fi Controllers; Thermostats; Pool & Spa Controls; Keypads; Sensors & Detectors; Alarms;

The EB4862 Series is rated at 300V, 8A, and accepts 14 to 22 AWG with tool-free wiring. These modular terminal blocks are typically used in irrigation controls, sensors and detectors, alarms, Wi-Fi controllers, thermostats, pool/spa controls, and other keypad applications.