More Quabbin cut-to-length ethernet cables from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more Quabbin DataMax industrial and commercial Ethernet cable gauge sizes and styles to their cut-to-length cable offering. New Quabbin DataMax Extreme industrial Ethernet cable additions include Cat6/6a cable in 26 and 24 AWG with 4-twisted pairs and 7-stranded tinned copper conductors. These cables are available with a black polyurethane jacket.

New Quabbin DataMax Cat6 or Cat6a Ethernet cable with mil-spec conductor coloring is ideal for military installations and other common commercial applications. These cables are available in 28 or 26 AWG sizes with 4-twisted pairs, 7-stranded tinned copper conductors, and a black PVC jacket.

Quabbin Ethenet Cat6/6a LSZH cable is a commercial Ethernet cable that includes a specialized black jacket for applications requiring a low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) construction. They are available in 28 and 26 AWG sizes with 4-twisted pairs and 7-stranded tinned copper conductors.

The new Quabbin DataMax Ethernet cable starts at $1.67/ft and mil-spec-colored versions start at $0.96/ft.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ethernet-cable