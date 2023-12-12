Red Lion’s N-Tron Series NT5000 gigabit ethernet switch series

Red Lion, a global innovator and technology manufacturer that empowers industrial organizations to access, connect, and visualize their data, announces feature enhancements to its N-Tron® Series NT5000 Gigabit Managed Layer 2 Ethernet switches, first released in January of this year.

As industries modernize their facilities and digitally transform operations to leverage the power of industrial data, switch performance, and speed are essential, along with the simplicity of configuration and management. Red Lion’s proprietary N-Tron® Series N-Ring™ Manager adds reliability to these standout switches, with fast ring healing times of ~30ms to prevent disruptions. Robust ring management and diagnostic tools provide notification of a break as well as a detailed fault map. The new firmware also includes a DHCP Server for automatic IP address assignments. Support for DHCP Server option 61 and Relay agent with option 82 further simplifies the process of assigning IP addresses when field devices are moved or added to the network.

The N-Tron Series NT5000, is the recipient of the 2023 IDEA Awards for Automation and Control.

Red Lion

www.redlion.net