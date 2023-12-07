STRIDE SE3 Ethernet Switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added STRIDE SE3 series unmanaged Ethernet switches that offer low-cost networking solutions for industrial applications. Built with a rugged IP30 metal housing, this series offers Fast (10/100 Base-T) and Gigabit (1000 Base-T) speeds, fiber optic connections (ST 100FX, SC 100FX, and SFP ports), and up to 16 ports total. A plastic IP67-rated version with five M12 10/100 Base-T ports is available for applications that require higher protection from water intrusion.

Also included are PoE+ models that provide both power and communication in the same port. With up to 120W (30W per port) of power, these switches reduce the time and expense of having electrical power cabling installed. Fast or Gigabit PoE+ Ethernet communication speeds are available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ethernet-switches