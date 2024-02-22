Softing Industrial’s server sets new connectivity and security standards

The Secure Integration Server (SIS) from Softing Industrial offers a structured solution for complex server architectures. It combines various OPC UA servers at the automation level with their associated address spaces. This enables a standardized mapping of these address spaces by the OPC UA Companion Specification. The data provided in this way is then available for IoT cloud applications through a standardized OPC UA interface.

The latest version of the SIS, V1.30, integrates the MQTT protocol (versions 3 and 5), making data integration more secure and flexible. The most significant benefits include:

√ MQTT Publisher & Subscriber: enables bi-directional data traffic for efficient communication.

√ MQTT Authentication Settings: Ensure security and identification between clients and brokers through various authentication methods such as anonymous, username, or certificates.

√ MQTT Store & Forward Function: Protects against data loss.

√ Various Publishing Modes and “Dynamic Payload”: Guarantee high flexibility for different data requirements.

√ Up to 25 MQTT Connections: Ensure seamless communication and provide a scalable solution.

“The integration of the MQTT protocol into our Secure Integration Server underlines our commitment to advanced solutions in industrial data integration. The enhanced security and connectivity features open up new possibilities for efficient and reliable data transmission for our customers,” said product manager Andreas Röck.

Further information and details on the new features of the Secure Integration Server can be found on the website.

