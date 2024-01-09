Motion names new senior vice president of strategy & markets

Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, named Chris Cleland to Senior Vice President of Strategy & Markets, effective immediately.

Mr. Cleland’s career spans over 25 years in consulting, strategy, marketing, branding, e-commerce, business development, and transformation. In his previous role as Principal Consultant at Cummings Creative Group (CCG), for the past 20 years, he led multiple successful initiatives across several industry verticals, driving growth and innovation for Clients — including 12+ years consulting with Motion on marketing and strategy projects. Before his time with CCG, Mr. Cleland gained valuable experience as president/owner of LithoSigns and as a sales manager with Citadel Broadcasting.

In his new role, Mr. Cleland will lead the Company’s strategy development for its business groups, plus the e-commerce and digital teams. He will report to James Howe, Motion’s executive vice president — chief commercial officer/chief technology officer.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team,” said Mr.Howe. “His impressive track record in innovation and transformation makes him a perfect fit for guiding our companywide strategic planning process and shaping our future growth and success. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Mr. Cleland graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), earning a Bachelor of Science in Business.

Motion Industries

www.motion.com