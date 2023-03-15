Murrelektronik surge suppression devices provide protection to a variety of applications

AutomationDirect has added new Murrelektronik surge suppression devices that help protect and lengthen the life of motors, contactors, relays, solenoids, and PLC outputs. These new surge suppression devices support a variety of applications and provide protection from voltage spikes and electromagnetic noise caused by inductive loads.

New additions include universal surge suppressors that reduce high voltage spikes created when contactor coils are de-energized, motor surge suppressors that protect 3-phase motors from the damaging effects of line surges, and valve surge suppressors that mount between the valve base and valve plug to protect against damage caused by voltage spikes from solenoid coils.

The new Murrelektronik surge suppressors are CE marked, RoHS compliant, offer a 1-year warranty, and start at $8.00.

