Murrplastik discharge plates, EMC cable clips, and electrical conduit kits

New additions of quality wiring solution products from Murrplastik provide fast and efficient ways to prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI) and to install cable conduits for cobots and small robotic machinery. Murrplastik ZL-AB series discharge plates (for use with ZL series strain relief plates) and Murrplastik DIN-rail-mounted EMC cable clips provide easily accessible grounding points for cable shields, allowing the discharge of harmful EMI captured by these shields.

Murrplastik FHS series electrical conduit kits provide everything needed for professional cable management in a convenient package. Designed for use with cobots and small robots, these kits include 13ft of 1-in. diameter corrugated conduit (split or solid), hook and loop mounts, hook and loop straps, and end grommets. The solid tubing version is rated for 270 lbs of crush resistance; the split conduit kit is ideal for applications where cables are already connected or terminated.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com