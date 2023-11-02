Nano Dimension showcasing Fabrica Micro-AM developments in Frankfurt

Nano Dimension will be showing several new product developments regarding its Fabrica Micro-Additive Manufacturing (“Micro-AM”) solutions at Formnext (Nov. 7-10, Frankfurt). These developments include new systems for increased customer use cases and additional materials, including proprietary and third-party. In addition, the company will be showcasing some recent customer prints demonstrating the use of its Micro-AM platforms in new application areas.

Until recently, Nano Dimension’s Micro-AM product line was centered around a single system. Nano Dimension has recently expanded its offering to include the Tera 250, the Tera 25, the Giga 250, and the Giga 25. The key difference between the Tera and Giga machines is essentially the build volume, with the smaller Giga machines being aimed at prototyping applications and the larger Tera machines aimed at higher volume production. Both the Tera 250 and the Tera 25 have a build volume of 50 x 50 x 100 mm, while the Giga 250 has a build volume of 6 x 9 x 45 mm, and the Giga 25 has a build volume of 12 x 18 x 45 mm.

Both the Tera and Giga machines are capable of micron-level resolution that is valued by OEMs, micro-manufacturers, and research and development centers.

The Giga 25 and Tera 25 machines exhibit optical resolution of 8 microns, tolerance accuracy of 5 microns, and achieve 0.9 micron surface roughness (Ra), and the Giga 250 and Tera 250 exhibit optical resolution of 2 microns, tolerance accuracy of 2 microns, and achieve 0.4 micron surface roughness (Ra).

The range of build volumes, optical resolution, tolerance, and surface roughness capabilities offered through the Giga and Tera machines caters for a full range of customer prototyping and production requirements. The economics and timeliness of Nano Dimension’s Fabrica micro-AM platforms are compelling. In the realm of production, its platforms have the capacity to manufacture functional miniature components with remarkable precision, enhance product performance, reduce assembly complexity, and unlock new realms of innovation.

Nano Dimension’s in-house developed materials for its Fabrica Micro AM solutions exhibit varying degrees of thermal resistance and specialized properties such as transparency and biocompatibility. The company has recently released and will be showing at Formnext its new range of materials: its P-900 and P-910 from its “Performance” range, its D-810 and D-820 from its “Durable” range, and its T-700 from its “Transparent” range.

The “Performance” series is designed to withstand high temperatures, perfect for miniaturized parts in high-performance applications such as electronics or injection molding.

The “Durable” series of materials boasts versatile mechanical properties offering both rigid and semi-rigid options for demanding applications. These materials are ideal for serial production, such as consumer smart devices.

The “Transparent” material range are PMMA-like, and are perfectly suited for production of parts that require varying levels of translucency such as optical elements, microfluidic chips, and medical devices.

Nano Dimension’s material in its “Medical” series is specifically produced for applications that requires biocompatibility. Under development and soon to be launched are a set of additional materials in each of the above categories.

Nano Dimension has also recently announced an open system material policy for its Fabrica Micro AM solutions. The company will certify third party materials and provide guidance for customers using their own or third party materials to ensure usability. This newly announced open system policy means users of its machines can take advantage of a very broad material range to fulfil an array of applications across a multitude of sectors.

Details of this and all materials will be available on booth D19 in Hall 11 at Formnext.

