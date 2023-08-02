Neugart holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Plant 3 in Kippenheim, Germany

Neugart, a manufacturer of high-quality gearboxes and drive systems for automation technology, celebrated the official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Plant 3 at its Kippenheim headquarters on July 26. With an investment of more than 25 million euros and a floor space of over 7,000 m2, the company is thus setting a forward-looking example for further growth and even improved production processes.

The new Plant 3 expands Neugart’s production capacities at its home site in Kippenheim’s Keltenstrasse to meet the growing demand for high-quality gearboxes and drive systems in the future. Thanks to state-of-the-art technologies and highly efficient processes, operations will be optimized even further with the new building.

“With the new plant, we are not only sending a clear signal for our future growth but also for our ongoing innovative strength and our demand for the highest quality,” said Bernd Neugart, managing partner of Neugart. “We want to continue to support our customers with first-class products and ensure that they receive the best possible solution for their individual requirements.”

“Our customers trust Neugart when it comes to high-quality drive technology. With the new plant and the associated increase in capacity, we will be able to process both current and future orders even faster and more efficiently,” said Matthias Herr, another managing partner of Neugart.

Construction of Plant 3 will now begin immediately and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

