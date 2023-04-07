New comm module makes WAGO’s Pro 2 Power supply family IIoT ready

WAGO’s new Pro 2 EtherNet/IP with MQTT communications module (2789-9023) adds a new level of monitoring as well as control of power supplies and DC subsystems. With an intuitive web interface, this Communication Module can quickly commission the Power Supply and help identify potential problems in real-time with data such as current, voltage along with other warnings and alarms.

This module can be used on newly designed systems or existing systems with upgrade capabilities with the ability to be reconfigured on the fly. WAGO also offers Add-On Instructions to make integration with other PLCs quick and easy.

WAGO

www.wago.com/us