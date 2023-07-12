Continue to Site

NEW Electric Gripper EH Series 3-Finger Type gently grips irregular-shaped objects

Oriental Motor USA announces the release of the new electric gripper EH Series 3-Finger Type. This new 3-finger type electric gripper can gently grip irregular-shaped objects, such as spheres and cylinders, like human fingertips.

The key features of the new electric gripper EH Series 3-Finger Type:

  • Equipped with an αSTEP AZ Series Motor
  • Suitable for gripping cylinders, complex shapes, and sphere shape objects
  • Max. gripping force: 50 N (2-finger type: 25 N)
  • Compact and lightweight, which reduces the burden on each articulation, decreasing the overall size and cost of the robot
  • Installation cover or no installation cover type is available

