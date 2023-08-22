New field-termination connectivity for Belden OptiTuff mini fiber cables

Belden now offers field-termination connectivity for its OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables. This advancement continues the revolutionary breakthrough that OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables provide for fiber installations, enabling installers to use space-saving OptiTuff systems in more types of fiber applications.

As installers and integrators deployed OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables, they wanted an end-to-end system that would support more connectivity options and improve cable management for OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables in field-terminated applications.

Through the creation of new systems and improvements to the transition points, connectors, and patch panels in Belden’s existing FiberExpress (FX) line, fiber installers now benefit from the fast, easy installation that OptiTuff provides, plus compatibility with Belden’s popular FX Fusion Splice-On Connector and FX ECX Patch Panel System. This added compatibility enables more combinations between cable and connectivity.

Belden’s patented OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable is the only cable that combines the durability of metal armored solutions with the performance and installation ease of non-armored solutions. It provides a cost-effective, ruggedized option to replace traditional metal armored and non-armored fiber products in FTTx, POL/PON and raised-floor applications with no grounding or conduit.

“This innovation in connectivity supports new installation possibilities for field-terminated applications,” says Kikie Kunplin, product line manager for Belden fiber systems. “OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional metal armored fiber, and they can now support even faster, easier installation, thanks to their compatibility with our FX Fusion and FX ECX connectivity.”

These new OptiTuff connectivity systems are also easy to order. Belden has developed an OptiTuff System Guide to help contractors select the right connectivity systems needed for installation, based on the fiber count and termination method used on the project.

Belden

www.belden.com