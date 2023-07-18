New line of IDEC VFDs provides flexible motor control and energy savings

IDEC Corporation now offers a new line of VF1A Doesa variable frequency drives (VFDs), providing versatile control and efficient operation of electrical motors for a wide range of applications.

Control and efficiency

VFDs are used to control the speed and torque of AC motors so users can optimize system performance by running equipment at just the speed required to meet the demand of the load. Furthermore, VFDs are configurable to accelerate and decelerate to commanded speed smoothly, reducing the wear and tear on associated mechanical components. Among the greatest VFD benefits is the energy savings realized by running a motor at any speed below maximum, so long as the equipment needs are met.

Control options

IDEC VF1A Doesa VFDs are suitable for speed control of variable and constant torque applications ranging from fans and pumps to specialized equipment. The VFD can drive an induction motor (IM) or a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). IMs can be driven in an open loop or closed loop, while PMSMs can be driven in an open loop only

The product family features a compact form factor in a UL open-type construction, with nickel- and tin-plated bus bars and conformal coatings for corrosion protection. The VFD is designed for a long operating life and provides a maintenance alarm signal.

Electrical input is nominally rated as three-phase low voltage AC 400 V (with an allowable input voltage range of 380-480 Vac), and the VFDs come in 14 models with a capacity range of up to 139A. Each VFD is quadruple rated for varying duties — normal or heavy overload, and mild 40° C or high 50° C temperatures — so users can minimize the number of models needed to handle a wide range of applications.

Other advanced functionality includes control of mechanical brakes, a built-in braking transistor, regeneration avoidance, and low-voltage ride-through. Safe torque off (STO) capability ensures the VFD fulfills functional safety standard requirements while eliminating the need for external circuit breakers required by conventional VFDs.

Logic programming with 55 functions, different calculations and sequences, and fast processing intervals lets designers eliminate other small controllers and adapt the VFD to meet special requirements. The logic is configured through easy-to-use graphical software, enabling users to create customized automation applications of up to 200 steps, including PID control. Online logic, value, and trace monitoring help users optimize and diagnose applications. Password protection is included.

The VFD also includes seven digital inputs, two analog inputs, three digital outputs, and two analog outputs for added control functionality. A standard option port and RS-485 terminals are included, and the VFD accepts removable terminal cards for standard, 5 V, and 12 V/15 V operations. Optional communication cards are available for easy integration of the VFD with PLCs and other intelligent devices.

An onboard keypad provides convenient status and diagnostic monitoring, along with local configuration and control capability. An optional external keypad makes it easy to set and save parameters in a convenient location — using a PC and software if desired — and then later connect this keypad locally at the VFD for downloading the configuration.

The IDEC portfolio of VF1A Doesa VFDs provides cost-effective, high-performance control for a wide variety of motor applications. As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the VFDs, with no service or support contract required.

IDEC

www.idec.com