New SOLID-BOX joins OKW’s measurement enclosures range

OKW has added tough new SOLID-BOX to its range of plastic enclosures for test and measurement electronics.

SOLID-BOX (IP 66, IP 67) has IK 08 impact protection, making it suitable for devices used in challenging industrial and outdoor environments. The enclosures are also well suited to plant/machine construction, HVAC, IoT/IIoT, Industry 4.0, gateways, data loggers, ICT, electrical installations, agriculture, and safety engineering.

These smart, highly polished enclosures can be installed ‘lid closed’ – ensuring any finely calibrated electronics inside remain accurate. The lid is recessed for a membrane keypad, while the bottom has deep recesses to protect connectors.

SOLID-BOX is available in three sizes: 115 (5.31 x 4.53 x 1.97-in.), 145 (7.09 x 5.71 x 2.36-in.) and 175 (8.86 x 6.89 x 2.76-in.). Mounting points on the rear of sizes 145 and 175 match the hole patterns of VESA MIS-D 75/100.

All the enclosures are molded from tough PC+ABS (UL 94 V-0) in anthracite gray (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) as standard.

Accessories include lid retainers, internal hinges, non-slip feet, Torx screwdrivers, and self-tapping screws (for PCBs or DIN rails). Cable glands (M12 to M20) and bushings are also available.

Other enclosures in OKW’s test and measurement range include handheld DATEC-COMPACT for multimeter-type devices, PROTEC for table-top calibration units, and MINI-DATA-BOX sensor housings that can be cable-tied or screwed in place quickly and easily.

All OKW enclosures for test and measurement are designed to safeguard sensitive electronics — enhancing accuracy and extending device longevity. They also feature attractive, modern aesthetics to reflect the high value of the technology they house.

OKW can supply its enclosures fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com/en/Products/Plastic-enclosures.htm