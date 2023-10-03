New SureServo2 servo systems accept 460 Vac three-phase input power

AutomationDirect has added new SureServo2 servo systems that accept 460 Vac three-phase input power. With output power from 400 W to 15 kW, these 12 new perfectly matched sets of servo motors, drives, cables, and accessories have all the features of our existing SureServo2 servo systems: on-board motion controller with registration, electronic camming, and event-based logic control, 24-bit encoders for precise feedback, Safe Torque Off (STO) for machine safety compliance, option modules for EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP, professionally manufactured cables in four convenient lengths, and more.

Just like the 120/240 Vac models, the new servo systems accept pulse and direction inputs (or CW/CCW pulses), analog velocity or torque (+/-10V) inputs, external encoder (follower) signals, and allow full command and control across EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP Ethernet networks.

These servo systems can be programmed through the front panel keypad or use the free configuration software; a built-in oscilloscope and multiple auto-tuning modes can perfect your system’s performance.

The new 460 Vac SureServo2 drives start at $460.00, and the matching 400 W motors start at $360.00

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com