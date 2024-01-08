OKW’s BODY-CASE wearable plastic enclosures

Growth in the IIoT mobile electronics segment is set to further boost demand for OKW’s BODY-CASE (IP 65) wearable plastic enclosures.

Ergonomic BODY-CASE is ideal for IoT/IIoT, automation, measuring and control, data recording/transmission, geo-location, emergency call/notification, safety technology, mobile stock/sales logging, digital communications, medical, sports, and wellness electronics.

Wristwatch-style BODY-CASE fits a standard 18 mm watch strap. It can also be worn on a neck lanyard, clipped to a belt or key ring, or carried loose.

The enclosures are perfect for personal electronics because they are comfortable and stylish – and yet also discreet. Their ergonomics make wireless technology easy to operate.

There is a choice of top sections – recessed or unrecessed – to accommodate touch screens, membrane keypads, buttons, and decor foils. Between the top and bottom sections is a soft-touch seal for added comfort.

The enclosures are assembled with tamperproof Torx screws. Inside, power can be provided by a round/button cell mounted directly on the PCB, or by a rechargeable battery with coils for inductive charging.

The enclosures are available in three standard sizes from 1.97-in. x 1.61-in. x 0.55-in. to 2.44-in. x 2.20-in. x 0.71-in. The main case is molded from UV-stable ASA (UL 94 HB) in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard. The TPV seal is offered in two colors: vermillion (RAL 2002) or lava.

Accessories include docking stations, wrist strap, spring bar tool, eyelet/pocket clip kit, carrying strap/lanyard, and key ring.

OKW can supply BODY-CASE fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, and assembly of accessories.

