OKW’s MEDITEC plastic enclosures for medical electronics

OKW’s MEDITEC enclosures for desktop, portable, and wall-mount electronics are now available in two versions and four plan sizes. They can also be specified as separate components for individual configurations.

MEDITEC is designed primarily for high-quality, high-value healthcare and laboratory electronics. It is also ideal for feedback control, test and measurement, communications and network technology, data collection, control peripherals, modems, and interfaces.

These stylish, versatile, and easy-to-assemble enclosures can be specified with or without a bail arm (accessory) that doubles as a desk stand. This can be adjusted in increments of 30°.

Strengthening ribs in the enclosure’s top and base enhance robustness. Clip-in side trims with/without ventilation hide the fixing screws. Inside there are screw pillars for installing PCBs and components. Four screw-on non-slip feet ensure stability for desktop use.

MEDITEC is molded from ABS (UL 94 HB). The standard color is off-white (RAL 9002) with either lagoon green or case-colored side trims. Custom colors are also available on request.

The enclosures can be specified in four plan sizes from 6.30 x 7.87 to 11.42 x 10.24-in. in accordance with double and extended Eurocard-sized PCBs. There are two standard heights: 2.88-in. and 4.82-in. Optional side panels add a further 1.95-in.

A sloping control panel (accessory) creates a desktop reading angle of 30° or a wall reading angle of 60°. An infill panel (accessory) is needed for 4.82-in. high cases with a sloping panel. This panel allows the mounting of connectors for probes and data cables. Accessories also include wall mounting brackets, side panel connectors, stacking elements for securing several devices, and PCB mounting screws.

OKW can supply MEDITEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com