Omron introduces the SWIR Camera Series

Industry automation solutions provider Omron Automation introduces the new SWIR camera series that uses unique Short Wave Infrared technology to help overcome common manufacturing challenges. By utilizing this latest technology, it delivers unmatched performance in capturing images and data exceeding the capabilities of traditional cameras. The sensitivity to wavelengths beyond what the human eye can see opens doors to many applications across industries.

Manufacturers in the Food and Commodity industry struggle with ambient lighting interfering with machine vision inspections. By utilizing SWIR, vision engineers and system designers can remove the need to depend on traditional lighting and are equipped with highly controlled and precise inspection, removing variability. In the Semiconductor and Electronic industries, post-manufacturing inspections require intrusive technologies. SWIR revolutionizes this process by allowing inspectors to see through different visual spectrums, facilitating inspections of concealed items, even under plastic wrap or silicon coating.

Key features:

Top of the line, high-end sensors: Sony Pregius IMX990 and IMX991 SWIR Sensors

Sony Pregius IMX990 and IMX991 SWIR Sensors Unique Interfaces for Customizability: GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, Camera Link Interfaces 0.3MP or 1.3MP resolution

GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, Camera Link Interfaces 0.3MP or 1.3MP resolution One-of-a-kind Heat dissipation technology: Fanless Peltier Cooling Design

Fanless Peltier Cooling Design Removes environmental dependency and variability: SWIR technology allows for highly controlled and precision inspection

SWIR technology allows for highly controlled and precision inspection Inspect the impossible: SWIR technology allows inspection throughout the full manufacturing process, even under plastic wrap or silicon coating.

