Patlite NE Series visual and audible-visual signaling beacons from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Patlite NE series visual and audible-visual signaling beacons to their portfolio of industrial signaling devices. These signaling devices are offered as visual-only beacons or as combination devices with a buzzer or selectable tone alarm (8 different tones) and signal beacon.

Mono-color beacons are available in red, yellow, green, blue, or clear models. Multi-color versions support 7 selectable colors allowing users to signal numerous different equipment conditions with one device.

Several connection types are available including screwless terminal block, M12 quick-disconnect, or pigtail connections, and select models support IO-Link for simplified wiring and remote configuration.

The Patlite NE series visual and audible-visual signaling beacons are rugged devices with an IP65, IP67, or IP69k protection rating.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/signal-devices