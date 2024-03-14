Penn Union mechanical lugs and neutral bars from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new mechanical connectors from Penn Union that include high-quality lugs and neutral bars for use in the most demanding applications. LA / L2A series heavy-duty aluminum lugs provide reliable electrical connections rated for 600V and are dual-rated for copper or aluminum conductors. PB series aluminum panelboard lugs are ideal for applications with numerous electrical connections, offering a stackable design for utmost space savings. SAU/SLU series copper offset tongue lugs provide reliable connections and easy installation of cable to pads or bars on equipment or panels, while SAS/SLS copper straight tongue lugs provide reliable connections for power and grounding applications.

Also added are NA series aluminum and NC series copper neutral bars, which can support up to 20 circuit connections (depending on model). The NA series can be used for copper and aluminum conductors, while the NC series can only be used with copper conductors.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/wiring-solutions